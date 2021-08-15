Camila Cabello reveals hopes of having her own ‘large familia’; Says ‘That’s definitely like the dream’

Singer Camila Cabello recently opened up about releasing her third studio album, Familia. While chatting with ET Canada, the Cinderella star opened up about trusting her own instincts while creating her new record and also revealed the last person she said Don’t Go Yet to.

“Shawn [Mendes], probably today,” Cabello shared. “He’s like ‘I have to go workout’ and I’m like ‘No, don’t go yet,'” the Grammy-winner joked. While talking about the filming of her instantly hit song, Cabello revealed it was definitely super fun to film. “My dad was there, my sister was there, my Mom was there, my cousins were there, my sisters friends were there, my friends were there,” she said. “You know, people were drunk. It was a vibe!”

Of course, being surrounded by family in the music video has the 24-year-old dreaming of the time in her life where she’ll have her own large familia. “That would be like the dream scenario, not to just have like, kids and grandkids and stuff, but a s**t ton of friends and friendships that have grown over the years,” Cabello admitted. “I think that’s def like the dream to get to that point, where you just have a whole table of people that you love and love you.”

While talking about making music, Cabello opened up about finally trusting her gut when making decisions. “I used to do something before where I’d be asking everybody ‘Is this good, is this good, is this good? Is this bad? Is this good?” and with art, you either resonate with it and like it, or you don’t,” she said. Continued Cabello: “Once like, I know how I feel about something, I’ll share it with Shawn, I’ll share it with my manager. But, I think the first person who has to know how I feel about it is me.”

Also Read: Camila Cabello SHARES casual snaps from Don't Go Yet video call promotion; Seen yet?