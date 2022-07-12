Camila Cabello reveals how she protects herself from scrutiny after a public breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' breakup last year after two years of dating left their fans and friends shocked. The former couple had made their relationship official on social media as well as on the red carpet and following their public breakup during which they released a joint statement, both the artists have been dealing with a tough time.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Cabello opened up about dealing with the media glare and scrutiny amid something as personal as a breakup. The duo in their breakup statement said, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." Speaking about how she has been protecting herself from public comments about her love life, Cabello said, "It’s the same way I protect my emotions with everything else."

She added, "I just stay off [the internet]. I don’t look at what anyone says and wait for time to do its thing." The Havana singer also admitted that romantic relationships aren't her priority at the moment and that she's looking for great friendships.

Not long ago, Mendes also opened up about breakups and the effect they have and said, "You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone, you like, think it's the right thing. You don't realize all the s**t that comes after it." The singer recently announced that he's taking a break from touring and wants to focus on his mental health as he wrote in a statement, "I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself."

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello is NOT putting 'a lot of focus' on romantic relationships: I just want to live my life