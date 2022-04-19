Camila Cabello reveals she auditioned for The X Factor in hopes of marrying Harry Styles

On the latest episode of James Cordon's Late Late Show, Camilla Cabello revealed the real reason why she auditioned for The X Factor. For those unversed, the 25-year-old actress first shot to fame with her success in the 2012 X Factor competition as she became a part of the five-girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui.

During the carpool karaoke segment, via ET Canada, the Cuban singer opened up about crossing the Mexican border with her mother at the age of seven. Cabello elaborated that her mother "had basically the clothes on her back. Barely any money, did not speak English." The Havana singer went on and added, "I remember my family was like, ‘you’re going to Disneyworld. I had no idea what was happening." She also detailed that she only had a diary and a Monsters Inc. doll when she stepped foot in the US.

Meanwhile, Cabello also disclosed the real reason behind her auditioning for The X Factor. Cabello confessed for the first time that she indeed entered the competition with ulterior motives and explained, "This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because obviously that was like 10 years ago but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles.’ I really believed that at the time."

However, she quickly corrected herself as she insisted, "It wasn’t like marriage," Cabello then admitted that her teen self figured that the pair would "fall in love." Cabello recently dropped her newest album Familia on April 8 as Cordon and the singer belted out songs from the album alongside some of her previous mega hits like Havana on the episode.

ALSO READ Camila Cabello finally opens up about split with Shawn Mendes; Says 'Things change and take unexpected turns'