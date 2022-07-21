Camila Cabello reveals she tested positive for COVID-19 with a TikTok dance

On Monday, Camila Cabello took to TikTok to announce that she has contracted COVID-19. Her announcement though was no simple feat as the 25-year-old singer jammed to a Pitbull record while she lip-synced to the lyrics and danced around in her bed. In the video, Cabello also used her medication as a mic while putting on a concert in her room.

While Cabello simply jammed to Pitbull's rocking track remix of Watagatapitusberry, she captioned the clip, "I got the rona." Later, the Senorita singer switched apps as she posted her Tiktok on her Instagram story and wrote, "If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f**kin noise," per ET Canada. The diagnosis comes at a busy stretch for the singer as she recently released her album Familia in April. The following month, Cabello spit fire on stage as she gave a carnival-themed performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. She belted out her best hits at the show including Senorita, Bam Bam, Havana and Don’t Go Yet.

Meanwhile, not long ago, in a chat with Cosmopolitan Cabello opened up about protecting herself from public scrutiny after she broke up with Shawn Mendes after a 2-year relationship of a lot of public affection. She said, "It’s the same way I protect my emotions with everything else." She added, "I just stay off [the internet]. I don’t look at what anyone says and wait for time to do its thing."

ALSO READ Camila Cabello is NOT putting 'a lot of focus' on romantic relationships: I just want to live my life