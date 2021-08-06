Camila Cabello REVEALS why it feels ‘WEIRD’ to release music amid ongoing pandemic

Camila Cabello recently during an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show got candid about what it’s like to release music during a pandemic. While promoting her new song, "Don't Go Yet," the singer acknowledged that it seems "weird" to release music while the Delta version of COVID-19 is spreading throughout the United States.

The 'Havana' singer according to Just Jared said “Delta variant has just gotten crazy here, and it was just starting to feel normal and good again. And it was so nice. It would just completely suck if we kept heading in this direction." The “Cinderella” actress added, “It feels honestly weird now. It’s weird to get a sense… I don’t know, it was so fun making music and I feel like putting it out… because you’re not seeing people and you’re not feeling that energy from people, it can kind of feel like you don’t really know what’s going on when a song comes out.”

While Camila may not feel in-person connection with fans, she believes she can still receive genuine feedback on her music from boyfriend Shawn Mendes. “I just trust his taste,” she says. “I always have. Even before we were dating I would send him songs and be like, ‘What do you think of this?''

Recently, Camila Cabello, the Grammy-nominated singer also raved about her boyfriend Shawn Mendes' amazing looks and how she guided him through the Spanish portions of his new song. Camila and Shawn also recently celebrated their two-year anniversary in the most apparent 2021 way: with a lot of PDA on social media.

