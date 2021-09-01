Camila Cabello says 'I'm back' after revealing she passed out amid Cinderella premiere

Camila Cabello had a rather strange moment at the LA premiere of Cinderella as she took to the stage to reveal that she had passed out in between the event. A viral video from the premiere event shows Cabello saying she's back and ready to read her notes after fainting at the big event. The singer's fans have been lauding her honesty and simplicity for revealing the truth at the red carpet premiere.

Cabello's fans have been excited to watch her in her debut musical film and it seems the singer may have been a little nervous about the same. While the reason for her passing out isn't known, fans loved how Cabello explained her situation of coming late as she said, "I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back! I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes."

The singer then addressed the crowd and spoke about being extremely proud of the film and called working on it an "incredible experience." Cabello further also quipped, "I’m grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

Cabello turned up at the red carpet event looking gorgeous in a stunning high-low gown by Oscar de la Renta. The singer was accompanied on the red carpet by her film's lead cast including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan and James Corden.

The Kay Cannon directorial will ditch the usual fairytale storyline of Cinderella and is known to give it a twist with an empowered female lead. The film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2021.

