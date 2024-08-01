Camila Cabello Says She’s Been ‘Going Thru It’ After Alleged Reunion With Ex Shawn Mendes; Details Inside

Loyal fans of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, it's time to rejoice! Rumors of a reconciliation between the two have been sparked after they were spotted sitting together at the Copa América final in Miami earlier this month. Camila Cabello, who turned 27 in March, penned an emotional note on Instagram amid the patch-up rumors.

The pop star took to Instagram on July 31 to share a diary entry-inspired post about her recent feelings. "Going thru it lately," she captioned a somber mirror selfie she snapped while lying in bed. "Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere I look, within me and around me," she wrote. Cabello expressed the difficulty of showing up for her friends, fans, and those who support her, saying, "It’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup."

Cabello explained, "If I am a part of your life and I disappear sometimes, that’s probably why. So brb while I get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart." She ended her post on a lighter note, adding, "You know I’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter, funnier, and smarter."

While the couple were spotted sitting together at the Copa América final in Miami in July 2024, they both seemed happy and relaxed, as reported by Page Six. Though the singers were not caught on camera engaging in any PDA, they conversed and smiled at each other in candid fan footage.

Advertisement

Users on X (formerly Twitter) immediately speculated that they were back together, with one joking, "She never leaving that man alone and he ain’t leaving her alone period." Another fan said, "I prayed for times like this," to which a user responded, "Same."

The pair was once known as the hottest couple in the industry and often made headlines for their support for each other, their sweet pictures on social media, and the mutual positive vibe they shared.

Mendes and Cabello shared a brief timeline of starting as best friends and then dating each other. Sadly, Cabello announced their breakup in November 2020 after two years of dating, leaving millions of fans devastated.

Despite a brief reunion at Coachella in 2023, the pair parted ways once again, with sources revealing that Cabello initiated the split. While there's no bad blood between them, their relationship has simply run its course. Both the stars are currently busy in their careers, releasing new music.

Advertisement

Previously Speaking to Puss Puss Magazine, Cabello confessed feeling "really confused" after parting ways with someone she believed she was deeply in love with. Despite her success in other aspects of life, she admitted to feeling "lonely and small" after the split.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes Announces New Self-Titled Album Set To Release In October; Two New Singles To Be Out In August