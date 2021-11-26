Camila Cabello says she's 'grateful' for her pets, family & music with a precious Thanksgiving video

Camila Cabello has opened up on her Thanksgiving wishes and revealed what she is grateful for! Taking to Instagram, the Havana singer posted an adorable video of her dogs and penned a long note alongside which has fans gush over their favourite singer. "Happy gratitude day everybody!" Cabello penned.

The singer also said that she has been "especially grateful for her squad," which comprise her adorable pups who apparently hang out with them only when she tries to meditate! Later, she also thanked her fans for their constant support towards her profession and music. "I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back!" she said.

Calling the world "crazy, confusing and magical," Cabello said that she believes everyone is interconnected and "never truly alone." However, the singer hilariously differentiated her "human family", "plant" and "animal family" noting that she is "grateful" for all of them! "Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today," Cabello wrote alongside two 'heart' emojis. In the video, her dogs seem to be relaxing while one of them is happily posing in Cabello's lap.

Take a look at Camila Cabello's post:

For those unversed, some days back, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up after being together since 2019. The couple shared a joint statement with their fans and noted that they continue to remain friends.

