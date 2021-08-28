Camila Cabello secretly ENGAGED to Shawn Mendes? Don’t Go Yet singer finally weighs in

Camila Cabello who has been dating Shawn Mendes for over 2 years, recently cleared the air about the status of their relationship. For the unversed, earlier this week, the singer shared a TikTok in which she seemed to be wearing an engagement ring, which quickly fuelled engagement rumours of her and boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on his The Tonight Show, Camila finally weighed in on rumours that she and the “Summer of Love” singer were secretly engaged. She said: “He has not [popped the question], and I am not engaged. I swear to god, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just like put it on my ring finger. I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know, either!”

She then asked Jimmy if he knew which hand the rings go on and he replied, “It’s the left hand… right?” He went on to say that his own ring doesn’t fit him anymore and Camila said, “You don’t even know. Is this common knowledge?”

If you didn’t know, Camila and the former Fifth Harmony member started dating back in 2019 and have been happily dating for 2 years now. The duo even quarantined together at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic at their house in Miami. The duo also shares a dog--Tarzan together.

