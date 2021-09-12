Camila Cabello shares a BTS snap as she prepares to perform at MTV VMAs 2021

Camila Cabello is one of the performers at the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMAs) which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm ET and 5.30 am IST. The award show promises an incredible performance list including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

To tease her fans, Cabello took to one of her official Instagram accounts to share a behind-the-scenes picture where it seems like she is preparing for her performance. According to MTV, the singer will perform her latest release Don’t Go Yet. “See you tomorrow at the #VMAs,” Camila quipped, with a monochrome picture of herself with some of her dancers. Fans have taken to the comment section to show their excitement. While one fan hailed the singer as the ‘queen,’ another fan expressed their love for her by writing ‘te amo Camilla.’

Take a look at Camila’s post:

This year, Justin Bieber is also set to return at the award show as a performer. His last performance was in 2015, where the Peaches singer sang his then hit number ‘What Do You Mean?’ Bieber is set to return after 6 years and will perform one of his hit tracks ‘Stay’ with The Kid LAROI. He has also bagged the most number of nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Doja Cat, among others.

VMAs had also announced that Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker will perform their duet Papercuts at the show. Other performances include Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 u, Chloe from Chloe x Halle who will perform ‘Have Mercy,’ Doja Cat’s ‘Been Like This’ and ‘You Right,’ and Kacey Musgraves' 'Star-Crossed,' among others.

