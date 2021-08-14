Camila Cabello SHARES casual snaps from Don't Go Yet video call promotion; Seen yet?

Camila Cabello has recently shared some super casual pictures from one of her ‘zoom promo’ days for her new single Don’t Go Yet which was released on July 23. The Havana singer, 24, took to Instagram to share some selfies where she claims to have done her own ‘hair and makeup as well.’ While Cabello looks absolutely fantastic in her carefree poses, her caption about her iPad has definitely taken the crown in this post.

Revealing the special name she calls her electronic tablet with, the singer made her fans laugh due to her adorable confession about the same. “I named my iPad Ms Patty and it confuses people on zoom and makes me laugh,” she posted. Fans in the comment section have been showering the singer with supportive comments and making jokes about her iPad’s creative name! Some fans were also taken aback by the pictures Cabello posted which are an amalgamation of beautiful and adorable. Some even called her ‘queen’ several times in the replies.

Check out Camila Cabello’s recent post:

Recently, Cabello even took to sharing some fan videos from Instagram reels and TikTok where fans are dancing on her latest hit track Don’t Go Yet. She had even shared some videos of herself grooving to the song, and nailing them sultry moves from the music video.

In other news, apart from promoting her new single, Cabello has been witnessed posting super adorable TikTok videos with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Nearly two weeks ago, the two took to a friendly banter on Instagram regarding Cabello’s viral video of lovers not being able to ‘be human’ in front of each other in the initial days of a relationship.

