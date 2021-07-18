Camila Cabello shares TikTok video CELEBRATING her body; Says, 'We are real women with curves'

Camila Cabello took a dig at body shamers by posting an after-run video on the social media platform TikTok. Check it out.

Camila Cabello is all up for feeling fit and advocating self love! The singer, 24, posted a video on TikTok after going for a run with a "I luv my body", caption written along. According to a report by PEOPLE, the video started with Cabello explaining her normal morning run scenario, "I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy."

She went to add that the top she was wearing, showed her belly as it wasn't tucked in. The 'My Oh My' singer then panned her phone down to show her stomach which was visible as she was wearing a black sports bra. Sharing what her exact thoughts were while realising that her top wasn't tucked in, the singer said that despite feeling conscious at first, she later reminded herself that "being at war with your body is so last season."

"I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do," she added. Stating how she was only focused on "existing" like a normal person, the three-times Grammy nominee didn't bother putting out some powerful words there about positive self-image. "We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby (sic)," Camila said in the video.

Cabello later surprised her TikTok followers with a light-hearted cover of 'Giving Him Something He Can Feel' by Aretha Franklin, while also running her hand vertically in her torso, and belting them notes.

Well, we definitely love Ms. Cabello's body confidence and positivity!

In other news, the singer had reportedly helped boyfriend Shawn Mendes learn Spanish for his collaborative song with Camilo, named Kesi.

