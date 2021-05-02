Camila Cabello shares video urging netizens to donate for India's COVID 19 crisis; WATCH

Camila Cabello shares a video urging fans to help India amid its COVID-19 crisis by donating in whatever capacity that they can.

India's pandemic situation is getting difficult by the hour because of the oxygen crisis and rising number of cases across the country. The country's healthcare system has been hit badly and hospitals under immense pressure and facing a massive shortage of resources. International celebs are now joining hands to help support India in this time of crisis and after actress set up a fundraiser to help India, author Jay Shetty is also raising USD 1 million with Give India. Singer Camila Cabello has come in support of Shetty's fundraiser and recently shared a video appealing to her fans to donate.

In a heartfelt video, Cabello spoke about India's dire situation currently as it battles a deadly second wave of COVID-19. The singer in her video urged fans to donate in whatever way they can to raise funds for India's healthcare system. Cabello also revealed her love for India and its culture as she asked fans to help the country in every way possible by donating in whatever capacity they can.

Sharing the video, Cabello wrote, "India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives. If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise $1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it!" Watch Camila Cabello's video on India below:

Earlier, Cabello's singer-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes also appealed to his fans to make donations for India's COVID-19 crisis. Mendes asked fans to do anything they can to help, be it by donating or merely sharing the message further and appealing to others to donate. Other major celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Ellen DeGeneres are also among others who have come in support of Jay Shetty to further his fundraiser appeal of USD 1 million.

