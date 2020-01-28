Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes belt out One Direction at Grammys after Party; Shut down breakup rumours

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shut down all the breakup rumours after they were spotted singing together at Grammys after-Party. Check it out.

All is well between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The two sparked breakup rumours after they decided to walk the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Award separately. In fact, much to the disappointment of their fans, the two spent most of the night publicly apart. The internet speculated that the two had broken up and is avoiding running into each other. However, a latest video from Grammys after-party has put all those rumours to rest.

While the two did not publically address why they weren’t seen together during the ceremony, it seems like everything is fine between the couple their video is all the reassurance their fans need. In the clip, that has now gone viral, Mendes (21) and Cabello (22) can be seen standing on a table and belting out One Direction's 2014 hit, Steal My Girl, while looking into each other’s eyes and holding hands. To make the moment even more epic, the couple was joined by former one direction star Niall Horan, who was also at the party. The video later features Horan jamming out with Mendes, Cabello and Scottish up-and-comer Lewis Capaldi to Capaldi's song, Someone You Loved.

Check out the video here:

Both, Mendes and Cabello, were nominated for their hit duet Senorita in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Senorita. Their fans were rooting for them to win so that they could catch the couple together on stage, but that did not happen. The duo ended up losing to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' hit Old Town Road. After not getting even a single glimpse of the couple together during the ceremony, the fans expressed their concern about their relationship.

Read More