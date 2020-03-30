Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes perform an acoustic version of her song 'My Oh My’ amidst lockdown; Watch

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes left the listeners tapping their feet as they presented an acoustic version of 'My Oh My' on iHeart Living Room Concert For America.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got the listeners tapping their feet as they performed an acoustic version of the song 'My Oh My’ on the iHeart Living Room Concert For America, the hour-long concert virtually hosted by Elton John amidst the lockdown. “Hey guys, it’s Shawn and Camila here! We’re at home in Miami,” Camila addressed the fans in a video right before her performance. She did her bit and urged the fans to stay at home and continue to self-isolate until Coronavirus fades away.

"We’re in this together. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay kind and compassionate with yourself and with each other — and let’s pull through this together," she said as Shawn Mendes brought out his guitar and Camila prepped for her performance. Sitting in their Miami home, the duo presented an acoustic version of Camila's song 'My Oh My'. While Camila sang her heart out, Shawn Mendes brought the tunes with his guitar.

| Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello cantando “My Oh My” no iHeart Living Room. #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/d09vRMYygj — Fonte Shawn Mídias (@FSBRMidia) March 30, 2020

iHeartMedia and FOX collaborated to announce the unique concert broadcast on Wednesday, March 25 as a way to bind people together through music during the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Given the ongoing situation, many concerts and shows have been postponed until further notice or have been cancelled. Hence, the format of iHeart Living Room Concert For America comes as a relief to all the music lovers out there. Many renowned names such as Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim McGraw, and others graced the show.

