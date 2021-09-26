Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes steal a kiss during Senorita performance at Global Citizen Live 2021; SEE PICS

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed to their hit single Senorita at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, New York. The couple delivered a passionate performance as they left fans cheering for them and their chemistry on stage. In one of the most adorable moments, the duo also got romantic and shared a sweet kiss on stage.

Shawn and Camila brought the house down with their amazing performances at the Global Citizen Live 2021 concert on Saturday. The duo looked amazing as they took to the stage pretty in stunning outfits with Cabello dressed in a blue, purple, and orange outfit while Shawn showed off toned arms in an orange vest.

Considering how steamy the music video of Senorita was and how the song is, conveying all the feels of a passionate romance, Camila and Shawn made the most of it as they shared a romantic moment on stage while performing to it. Many will remember the last time this couple sent fans in a tizzy with their hot and happening performance was the American Music Awards. While Shawn and Camila had teased a kiss back then, much to everyone's disappointment, the couple had not done so.

Check out Shawn and Camila's photos here:

This time, packing on the PDA, Camila and Shawn's Global Citizen Live concert left fans in awe of them even more. The duo's chemistry is being hailed by netizens who can't get enough of watching the couple sharing a cosy moment on stage.

The Global Citizen Live concert will see multiple musicians from all around the world as 60 artists perform on six continents. The show kicked off with Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-hosting the gig from Paris.

