Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes turned into a real life fairytale couple at Cinderella premiere; SEE PICS

As Camila Cabello makes her acting debut with Cinderella, the singer's boyfriend Shawn Mendes showed his support for her as he attended the film's Miami premiere along with her. The duo looked like they were straight out of a fairytale themselves as they posed adorably on the red carpet. Mendes and Cabello held hands while sharing a sweet moment.

The second major red carpet event for Cinderella was held in Miami, days after its star-studded LA premiere. While Mendes missed out on attending the first event, he made sure to be the perfect boyfriend as he turned up for the Miami premiere to support his lady love. Shawn and Camila were clicked on the red carpet in several romantic photos as they graced the red carpet.

While Camila looked no less than a princess as she decked up in a Christian Siriano outfit where the singer wore a tiered tulle skirt, Mendes too looked no less than her prince charming black mesh long-sleeve shirt. The couple made heads turn with their adorable looks as they adorably blushed while posing together.

Check out their red carpet photos here:

The couple has been going strong since a while now and recently also celebrated their second anniversary of togetherness. Shawn had also shared an adorable tribute for Camila to mark the major milestone in their relationship as he shared a photo of the duo sharing a kiss and wrote, "my baby."

At the previous red carpet event, Camila revealed that she had passed out amid the premiere event. The singer also spoke about her experience of working on the film as she called it an "incredible opportunity."

ALSO READ: Cinderella Review: Camila Cabello makes a sparkling Hollywood debut in this modern fairytale done right