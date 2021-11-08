Camila Cabello shows off her new neck tattoo; REVEALS the inspiration behind it

Camila Cabello recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her new neck tattoo. The singer not only gave a glimpse of it but also shared in captions, what inspired her to get inked and why it's a tribute to mother nature. On Sunday, the singer shared a close-up snap of the new tattoo she got on the back of her neck and revealed its connection to botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer's 2013 nonfiction book Braiding Sweetgrass.

Sharing the photo of her tattoo, Cabello explained why how the book inspired her to pay a tribute to mother nature. She wrote, "This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of [its] inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."

Also, revealing one of her favourite quotes from the book, she further added, "All flourishing is mutual." She then gave a shout-out to the tattoo artist by writing, "So glad @kanenavasard and his talent helped me honour this special book today."

Fans were more than impressed with Cabello's dainty tattoo and loved what inspired to get it even more. Camila had previously shared the story of her first-ever tattoo back in 2019 when she shared a photo of her little finger having the words written, "it's a mystery." The singer revealed that the line is from one of her favourite movies, Shakespeare In Love.

