Camila Cabello shows her support for Taylor Swift by wearing Eras Tour merch amid Shawn Mendes reunion rumors

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on May 26, 2023 at New Jersey. This is not surprising since both Camila and Shawn have a long standing relationship with Swift. The Fifth Harmony alum has previously joined Swift on her reputation tour while Shawn surprised the audience with a beautiful performance during one of Taylor’s show in Los Angeles.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed Swift’s New Jersey show. Amidst their reunion rumors, the duo didn’t shy away from packing on PDA. Now, it seems that Cabello had shown subtlest support to Taylor Swift with her outfit. Here is everything to know about the same.

Camila Cabello’s nod to Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello was spotted wearing a Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour merch as she left the gym on Saturday, just a day after she attended her New Jersey show with Shawn Mendes. Cabello was spotted wearing an oversized beige sweatshirt from Taylor’s Eras Tour as she kept her look casual. She tied her brunette hair in a ponytail and completed her look with sunglasses and a tote bag.

Previously during a 2021 interview, Camila Cabello also opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift and said, ‘Taylor has always been so kind and supportive and also goes out of her way to give you artist advice. She’s really about making friendships and relationships the most important thing.’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

It seems that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have found their way back after announcing their break-up in November 2021. The rumored couple was seen packing on PDA during Coachella 2023 and since then are often spotted hanging out together.

