Camila Cabello sizzles in a black rhinestone bikini as she poses with mandarins and an ice cube; PICS

Camila Cabello, 26, shared some new photos on Instagram. In these photos, she looks really attractive. She was wearing a black bikini with shiny rhinestones. She was clicked outside in the pictures. In one picture, she had her hair down and was holding a book and a mandarin. In another, she was lying on the grass with an ice cube on her stomach. There was a third picture where she was also on the grass, and the singer had an ice cube resting on her stomach.

Camila Cabello sets the internet on fire with black bikini photos

In the caption, the Senorita singer told her fans about the book she was reading, called PAPI, and recommended reading it. She also recommended eating mandarins and putting ice cubes on your body. The singer said, “the book I was reading here is called PAPI. i recommend ! also mandarins and an ice cube. i recommend (ice cube emoji) (strawberry emoji).”

ALSO READ: 'He’s not creepy': When Millie Bobby Brown invited criticism for defending 'stalker' Joe Goldberg from You

Camila’s post ignites fire on Instagram

The reaction of fans to Camila's post was wild and excited in the comments. The famous YouTube podcaster Bobbi Althof wrote, “Obsessed with you” while another fan excitedly wrote, “are we close to new music (say yes please)." Another social media influencer flirtatiously chimed in and wrote, “That ice cube doesn’t stand a chance that close to you.”

Advertisement

This post comes after Cabello shared some summer-themed photos earlier this month. In one of those photos, she was wearing a white tank top and a baseball cap, and she had headphones on. In another photo, the Shameless singer announced her new issue with Ellen von Unwerth.

ALSO READ: 'Caught in 4k': When Tom Holland liked a post talking about 'short men have more s**' and internet went berserk

Camila Cabello’s relationship status

Camila's photos on social media are always eye-catching. But she also makes headlines because of her love life. She was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes, and they reportedly got back together this year. People saw them kissing at Coachella. However, they broke up for the second time in June. There is no clarity as of now on whether Camila is in a relationship currently.

About a month after the breakup, Camila was in Greece. She looked amazing in a bikini from ALT Swim. It had a black and red design with a gold decoration on the top. She wore big sunglasses and held her hair up while she was in the water. In the caption, she joked about going back to Florida's waters with sharks. The singer hasn't dropped a new song yet, and fans are eagerly anticipating Camila's upcoming music release!