Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors with Billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub: Here's Everything To Know About Him

Camila Cabello apparently has a new man in her life following years of on-and-off romance with Shawn Mendes. The singer, per Life & Style, was spotted packing on the PDA with her rumored boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, a billionaire, in January 2025.

The steamy snaps made many fans want to know more about Henry, so here we are, with his detailed profile for our readers.

Henry, per reports online, was born in 1986, making him 38 years old and 11 years senior to Camila, who was born in March 1997.

Henry is a member of the wealthy Chalhoub family, who own the Dubai-based company, The Chalhoub Group, specializing in luxury goods. The company reportedly collaborates with brands like Versace, Jimmy Choo, Jacquemus, and more. Forbes named The Chalhoub Group among the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses in 2023.

Henry’s family includes his father, Michel, who died in 2021, as well as his brother, Patrick Chalhoub, and a sister named Souraya. While the former acts as the president of the family business, the latter is a fashion designer.

Henry himself is the director of Barents Reinsurance S.A., a company specializing in reinsurance solutions, according to The Tab. His role comprises corporate governance, risk management, and strategic planning.

Cabello’s new beau has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, reports Life & Style. His father’s net worth stood at $1.9 billion in 2019.

As for whether Henry and the Havana singer are actually dating, the outlet reported that the duo couldn’t keep their hands to themselves during their aforementioned vacation. The pair reportedly first sparked romance rumors in August 2024, when the billionaire was referred to as a mystery man by the Daily Mail, which shared photos of the Grammy nominee partying with him in Ibiza.

DeuxMoi later confirmed the mystery man’s identity as Henry.

