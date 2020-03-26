Camila Cabello teaches Shawn Mendes Spanish during self quarantine while Stitches singer blows kisses

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are exchanging a few skills. While Camila is teaching Shawn Spanish, the latter is teaching the Havana singer how to play the guitar.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are social distancing together. The lovebirds are in Miami where they have self-isolated together amid the Coronavirus crisis. The Senorita singers previously live-streamed a cover of Ed Sheeran's Kiss Me and are binging Harry Potter movies. Now, the Havana hitmaker has revealed she is teaching her beau Spanish. Camila revealed Shawn is making the best use of the break to understanding her culture and learning her language. "I'm teaching him Spanish, in the words of dababy, LET'S GOOOO," she revealed on Instagram.

But that's not all. Camila also revealed she is learning how to play the guitar from the Stitches singer. Camila shared a picture of herself posing adorably with the instrument. She was seen seated beside a pool at their home and sporting a lilac outfit. She shared the picture with the caption, "Shawn is teaching me this."

On the other hand, Shawn took to his Instagram Stories to post a small video. The singer decided to blow some kisses to his 56.2 million followers.

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted taking a walk and soaking up the sun while sipping on coffee. Shawn stepped out shirtless, flaunting is impressive physic, while Camila embraced the spring with a breezy blue outfit. Shawn planted a passionate kiss on his lady love's lips during the walk.

Camila recently confirmed she was forced to postpone her tour due to the Coronavirus crisis. Heartbroken Camila issued a statement and said, "With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we're also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys. I'm so sad at the thought of disappointing you. I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you."

