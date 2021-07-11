Camila Cabello TEASES fans with new project; Says ‘Something’s coming’ in new IG story

Singer and actress Camila Cabello recently teased her new project via Instagram, and fans think it’s about music! Scroll down for more on this.

Senorita singer Camila Cabello recently teased fans with something exciting! The 24-year-old “Sangria Wine” singer sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a new teaser on her Instagram Story. In the video, Camila shared a short shot of herself, Camila winks at the camera with the caption: “Something’s coming.”

While her film Cinderella is dropping in September, some fans are speculating that Camila could be teasing new music since the movie has already been announced. The musical film Cinderella is also set to star original songs by Camila and co-star Idina Menzel. But little is known about Camila’s new music project which she might be teasing on Instagram.

On the personal front, Camila and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes are going strong, the duo recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary through sweet posts on Instagram. The duo took off for a romantic getaway to the Caribbean islands and shared sweet photos with each other from the same. 2 years on, the duo still look absolutely smitten by each other and fans believe they couldn't be more perfect. The anniversary posts came with some loved-up photos including one with the duo making out. Mendes, 22, posted a photo of them kissing on the beach on Saturday and wished his girlfriend on their anniversary saying, "Happy 2 years my baby." As for Cabello, the songstress shared a series of snaps from their vacay which included her giving goofy expressions. Wishing Mendes, the 24-year-old singer wrote, "Happy anniversary Kuko," she captioned the photos. "Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

