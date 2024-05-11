Camila Cabello To Add Lil Nas X's Collab To C, XOXO Album; Find Out Release Date

Camila Cabello is entering her Gossip Girl era. On Monday, the singer unveiled the title of her upcoming fourth studio album: C, XOXO. The record will arrive on June 28 featuring the previously released single ‘I Luv It,’ her collaboration with Playboi Carti. Along with Carti, this album will have a collaboration with Lil Nas X and she has made an announcement about the release date.

Camila Cabello & Lil Nas’ collaboration

Hitmaker Camila Cabello and Lil Nas both are at good places in their career so it makes sense for the duo to team up and drop an unexpected number for their fans. The Havana singer took to Instagram on Wednesday where she announced her collaboration with Lil Nas X titled, ‘He Knows.’ “SHE’S A PROVOCATEUR, DANCEFLOOR CONNOISSEUR,” she captioned a close-up photo that seemed to be taken at the Met Gala.

In the picture, fans were able to see Cabello posing with her perfectly manicured hand with acrylic nails and sparkling jewels. In the caption, she wrote, He Knows will be arriving on Friday, May 10. This drop is Cabello’s second single of the year and second to employ a genre-bending rapper. After the Playboi Carti ft. I Luv It. The two singles will be available on her upcoming album which will be the former girl group member’s first new collection of music in over two years. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Camila’s new album: Deets!!

The 27-year-old is all set to release her fourth studio album of her music career. The former Fifth Harmony member announced her forthcoming album on social media along with the featured cover art that shows her in a new look on May 6, Monday. Camila Cabello looked gorgeous in her new platinum blonde hair, licking a blue lollipop that left blue tints on her tongue. The post’s caption announced, ‘THE NEW ALBUM C, XOXO IS OUT JUNE 28th.’

The singer initially launched this new era with the project’s debut single, ‘I Luv It’ ft. Playboi Carti in late March. The track, produced by El Guincho and Jasper Harris, featured a sample from Gucci Mane’s 2009 single, Lemonade, and peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. She performed the single at Coachella with a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey's headlining set on the event’s second weekend. Cabello previously teased the album title on Sunday (May 5) while attending the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, captioning a carousel of photos on Instagram with: “Fast cars are so c, xoxo.” Cabello’s last album, Familia came out in 2022 and she has gone on record and said that this record saved her life.

Cabello also gave the audience what they didn’t expect at the 2024 Met Gala, making her red-carpet appearance in a sparking dress designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and a purse made of ice. As per reports, the gown flaunted 250,000 Swarovski crystals, weighing over 15 pounds. The spotlight is hers!

ALSO READ: 'This Was Actually A Purse': Camila Cabello Reveals How Her Ice Clutch From Met Gala 2024 Came To Be