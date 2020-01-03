Camila Cabello visits BF Shawn Mendes in his snowy hometown of Toronto as they go grocery shopping

The couple looked adorable in their winter wear as they put on full loved up display and enjoyed a hand-in-hand stroll in the snowy town.

If there is one couple whose love blossomed in 2019, it is Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The young pop stars, who swirled dating rumours after the release of their hit single 'Senorita, were spotted out and about in Shawn's hometown Toronto in Canada. The singers seemed to have ushered into the new year as Camila reached Toronto. The couple looked adorable in their winter wear as they put on full loved up display and enjoyed a hand-in-hand stroll in the snowy town. The former member of Fifth Harmony arrived to the popular city on New Year's Eve to welcome in 2020 with Mendes, DailyMail revealed.

For the stroll. Camila opted for a long puffed jacket as she almost buried herself into the hood of her jacket. Shawn, on the other hand, handled the freezing temperatures quite well as held the grocery bags and looked comfortable. The couple twinned in black and fans obviously went gaga over the two.

Camila and Shawn's spotting comes days after Camila poured her heart out about her singer beau. Appearing on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Camila gushed about the love of her life. “I definitely absorb like he takes care of himself really, really well. He smells amazing. I think that he has a very kind of pure free energy," she had said on the show.

Do you think Shawn and Camila should drop another song in 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

