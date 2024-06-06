Camila Mendes And Rachel Matthews Teams Up To Launch New Production Company; Details Inside

With Honor Role, Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Happy Death Day's Rachel Matthews are getting into production. This feature film and TV production company will focus on dynamic and character-driven stories crafted by visionary filmmakers.

Honor Role partners with Tricky Knot which is an entertainment funding company to bring fresh projects to life. Their first film, Griffin in Summer, will premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. The NYU Tisch graduates previously collaborated on Prime Video's Upgraded and are now ready to take their producing to the next level.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘There’s A Lot Of Me In Ana’: Camila Mendes Talks Upgraded Role And Taking On EP Duties

The new beginnings of Honor Role and the Mendes Matthews collaboration

Honor Role has partnered with Tricky Knot which is an entertainment financing and development company that supports independent, talent-led production companies. A development and production fund will be created for Honor Role as part of this partnership. It is anticipated that Mendes and Matthews' slate will include both producing and acting in projects.

Mendes and Matthews' first film through Honor Role, Griffin in Summer, will premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. The director is Nicholas Colia and the movie stars Everett Blunck, Melanie Lynskey, Owen Teague, Abby Ryder Fortson and Kathryn Newton.

During their college years, Mendes and Matthews met at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and bonded over their love of acting. In Upgraded, a romantic comedy on Prime Video that they also starred in, they collaborated as EPs. It remained the No. 1 film on the platform for several weeks after its premiere on the streaming service. Mendes also served as an EP on Amazon’s critically acclaimed Música, where she starred opposite Rudy Mancuso. Música had its world premiere at SXSW in March.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Camila Mendes Give Her Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso A Riverdale Crash Course? Actress Reveals

In Griffin in Summer, 14-year-old Griffin Nafly mounts a new dramatic play that crosses Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf with American Beauty. Griffin's attention drifts toward Brad, the zoned-out handyman working at his house when his tween collaborators are distracted by boys and camp. Due to his failed career as a New York-based performance artist, Griffin finds himself increasingly smitten and seeking a kindred spirit in Brad.

About Camilla Mendes and Rachel Matthews

"Rachel and I have always spoken the same creative language, but it wasn't until Upgraded that I witnessed her power as a producer. In work dynamics, she knows how to balance her tenacity with diplomacy" Mendes said.

“Over the past decade, Camila has had invaluable on-set experience, which has allowed her to further fine-tune her already sharp eye, exceptional taste, and deep understanding of what is needed to properly execute high-quality productions,” Matthews added. Honor Role's mission is to strike a balance between art and commerce. In everything we do, we strive for excellence."

Advertisement

As Veronica Lodge, Mendes appeared in 136 episodes of CW's Riverdale. Among her other credits are Do Revenge for Netflix, which charted in the top 10 in 93 countries, as well as Palm Springs, which Hulu and NEON picked up out of Sundance 2020 for a then record-breaking $17 million. In addition to Frozen II, Matthews starred in Blumhouse's Happy Death Day franchise. CAA represents Honor Role.

ALSO READ: Camila Mendes Opens Up About Her Love Story With Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso; Says They Had Immediate Chemistry