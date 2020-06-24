Camila Mendes defends Cole Sprouse and other Riverdale co stars amid sexual misconduct allegations

Camila Mendes defended Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and her other Riverdale co stars amid the recent sexual misconduct allegations. She stated that the false accusations have damaged the integrity of the Me Too movement.

Camila Mendes is raising her voice against the recent sexual misconduct allegations levelled against her Riverdale co-stars. The 25-year-old actress spoke out in defence of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who both faced apparently fabricated sexual assault allegations from anonymous Twitter accounts a few days back. She took to her Instagram story and stated that the allegations against Cole and Lili were false. “It's incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault, whatever point this person was trying to make about how quickly people believe what they read, it was not worth damaging the integrity of the me too movement," Mendes wrote.

She stated that the posts were shared by someone who does not understand or acknowledge the consequences of their actions. "It's sickening and doesn't prove anything except that there are twist people in this world who have no concern for the consequences of their harmful actions,” she added. She then extended her support to her co-stars and wrote, “Sending love to my castmates who had to deal with this nonsense. Love you guys.”

She also opened up about the issue during her latest interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Page Six reported. Camila mentioned that the fake allegations have actually destroyed the integrity of the Me Too movement. “Someone saying to me that somebody would do such a thing to prove a point? It seems so trivial. You really went to that extent? To damage not only the integrity of the #MeToo movement, but to potentially damage the careers of these people and their lives? To do that in order to make a point about how easily people believe things, it’s so backwards to me,” she said.

Shortly after the anonymous accuser claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Cole Sprouse, the actor too reflected on the claims. Addressing the speculation, Cole denied allegations of sexually assaulting a woman when he was studying at New York University. The accuser took to Twitter and claimed that the actor forced himself on her at a party in 2013. Similar accusations were also lodged against three of his Riverdale costars. The 27-year-old actor issued a public statement on Twitter.

“Earlier today myself and three other castmates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” he wrote. He further mentioned that publically levelling false accusation works against people who are victims of actual assault. “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue,” he added.

The actor, who is known for his role in Friends and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, stated that the accusations are an attempt to cancel him and his co-star. “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my castmates and me," he said. Cole’s statement came as a response to the accusations posted on a newly created Twitter account with the handle @Victori66680029. The user accused the actor of "fondling" her breasts at a party in a series of tweets.

In addition to Camila, his other co-stars also defended the actor against the claims and pointing out similarities between other accounts accusing his co-stars Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa of sexual assault. Vanessa extended her support by retweeting Cole’s twitter thread. Lili also posted a Twitter thread in an attempt to shut down the rumours. She slammed the accused of lying about sexual assault.

“I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault,” she wrote. She too stated that false accusations discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.

“It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated,” she added. She also mentioned that the co-stars are planning on taking legal action against the accuser who is spreading rumours.

