Camila Mendes Roped In To Star As Teela Opposite Nicholas Galitzine In Masters Of The Universe; DETAILS

Camila Mendes is all set to play the role of Teela in the upcoming movie Masters of the Universe. The actress will don the suit of a warrior, opposite Nicholas Galitzine, who has been cast to play the role of a blond barbarian known as He Man.

The film's plot has been mostly kept under wraps by the makers; however, it is stated that the storyline will revolve around the battle fought by the lead characters to survive. The movie will be directed by Travis Knight and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. The 1982 action figure inspires the script of the film, and after the initial take on the writing by David Callaham and the Nee Brothers, the final script has been filed by Chris Butler.

Speaking of the film's synopsis, the Idea of You star, who will play Prince Adam, a.k.a. He Man, lands on Earth after his spaceship crashes on the surface. When he discovers human civilization, he is still a child, and when he grows up to become the Prince of Eternia, Galitzine’s character returns to his home planet. When he returns, he is made aware of the evil forces trying to take over.

The plot further reads, “But in order to defeat the powerful villain, he needs to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, referred to in this world as “the most powerful man in the universe.” Teela is a warrior responsible for protecting Eternia’s royal family and may or may not become Prince Adam’s romantic interest.”

Meanwhile, both Mendes and Galitzine have played notable roles in the major projects. The actress rose to fame by portraying the role of Veronica in the Netflix series Riverdale. Mendes was paired opposite K.J. Apa’s Archie Andrew’s.

The actress also starred in the latest Prime Video films, Upgraded and Musica. Mendes was lauded for her performance in the movie. On the other hand, Galitzine has made his mark in the film industry with movies like The Idea of You, where the actor starred opposite Anne Hathaway in a romantic drama. The actor also played a prominent role in movies like Red, White and Royal Blue, and Purple Hearts.

As for Masters of the Universe, the makers will soon roll out the details about casting and release schedules.

