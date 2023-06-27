Camila Mendes wraps filming for Riverdale, posts emotional farewell note saying 'goodbye to an entire life'

Riverdale has been a long-running and highly debated drama television series and the cast has officially wrapped up filming for the final season. Camila Mendes who plays Veronica Lodge in the show has posted an emotional note on her Instagram to commemorate the end of the journey. Keep reading to know more about what she said in her goodbye message.

Riverdale: Camila Mendes shares emotional farewell note on filming wrap

Mendes officially wrapped filming on Riverdale 7 and posted a touching goodbye note to commemorate the occasion along with a photo dump featuring behind-the-scenes pictures with her costars. The 28-year-old captioned the eight images shared on her Instagram, "that's a wrap on veronica [heart break emoji] there's no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it's been filming our last episode of riverdale."

The actress added, "i'm not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i'm saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons. it doesn't matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."

She proceeded to thank the fans of the show for their support and "all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. the handmade art and handwritten letters" saying she has "endless appreciation" for them. Mendes then appreciated the crew members, her co-stars, and the showrunner for their handwork, talent, and the "precious time" they put into Riverdale. She further thanked them for the core memories created along the journey and said she would "miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television" with them.

The eight images shared by Mendes include shots of her with Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, and Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones. Other co-stars in the pictures were Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, Nicholas Barasch, who plays Julian Blossom, and Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle. The actress also posted an image of her new tattoo which she got done in memory of her character Veronica.

Camila Mendes gets tattoo in memory of Veronica Lodge

The tattoo which is placed on her arm is of a pearl inside a shell as it is Veronica's signature gemstone and her own birthstone. "new tat to celebrate the end of an era," she wrote on the black-and-white image she shared on her Instagram story. Mendes has starred as Veronica in the series since it first premiered on January 26, 2017. Riverdale, which is an adaptation of the Archie comics, is all set to wrap up after 7 seasons on The CW. The 20-episode season seven premiered on March 29, 2023, and will air its series finale on August 23, 2023.

