Camila Morrone and boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio celebrate his film’s Golden Globes wins at after party!

While fans were waiting to see Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Camila Morrone make their red carpet debut at Golden Globes, the actor arrived at the event alone. However, he wasn’t alone for long. His girlfriend toasted his success at the Golden Globes InStyle after-party. The 22-year-old model arrived at the after-party red carpet dressed in a stunning long black dress with a silver section at the front. The outfit had a slit that ran up the back, tastefully revealing her long legs.

Although Camila wasn’t present for the main event, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais dropped her name in one of his monologues during the night. Referring to the age gap between the model and the 45-year-old actor, Gervais said, “'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him. While his remark made the star-studded audience laugh out loud, he did not stop there. “'Even Prince Andrew is like, come on Leo mate, you're nearly 50, son” he further quipped.

Leo and Camila have been dating since 2017 and have raised many eyebrows with their age difference, an issue they refrained from addressing until recently. Earlier in December, Camila, during an interview with Los Angeles Times, admitted that she understands the curiosity surrounding their relationship as she too would be fascinated by something like that. While it seems like their relationship is going strong, the two are yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple and address their romance publically. ALSO READ: Camila Morrone REVEALS she was a huge Justin Bieber fan before dating Leonardo DiCaprio

