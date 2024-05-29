Camila Morrone Joins Tom Hiddleston In The Night Manager Season 2; DEETS

Camila Morrone from Daisy Jones & the Six is set to join Tom Hiddleston in the highly anticipated new season of The Night Manager. The hit show, based on John le Carré's bestselling novel, will return with two new seasons on BBC and Prime Video, as per a report from Variety. Hiddleston will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine, a former soldier who now works in a hotel.

Two new seasons on the way

The new season, which is set to begin filming later this year, will take place eight years after the events of Season 1. The first season of The Night Manager, which premiered in 2016, was a critical and commercial success, earning many awards, including a Golden Globe for Hiddleston. Fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating its return, and the announcement of two new seasons has sparked huge excitement.

Camila Morrone's character for the upcoming season hasn't yet been revealed. Morrone is best known for her role as Camila Dunne in Daisy Jones & the Six, where she co-starred Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. She has also acted in films like Marmalade and Gonzo Girl, alongside Willem Dafoe and Patricia Arquette. Elizabeth Debicki, who played Jed Marshall, Pine's secret lover in the first season, is unlikely to return for the second season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Behind the scenes

David Farr, the series' creator, is writing the new seasons of The Night Manager. Georgi Banks-Davies, known for her work on I Hate Suzie, will direct all episodes of Season 2. The production is led by Stephen Garrett, with Hugh Laurie serving as executive producer. Morrone's representatives, the BBC, and Prime Video have all declined to comment on Morrone's casting or character details.

Premiering on BBC and Prime Video

Season 2 of The Night Manager will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer in the United Kingdom, with Prime Video handling international distribution. The show remains one of the most popular dramas in the United Kingdom, and Jonathan Pine's return is expected to draw large audiences.

Returning star Tom Hiddleston and newcomer Camila Morrone have piqued the interest of both fans and critics. With a talented cast and crew, the new season of The Night Manager promises to uphold the high standards set by the first season.

ALSO READ: Kinds of Kindness Trailer: Emma Stone Reunites With Poor Things Director as They Return With Another Dark Comedy