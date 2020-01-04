Camila Morrone REVEALS she was a huge Justin Bieber fan before dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone recently revealed that before she started dating Leonardo DiCaprio, she was a massive Justin Bieber fan.

Camila Morrone was a Belieber before she started dating Leonardo DiCaprio. During a recent interaction with W Magazine, the 22-year-old revealed that she was a huge Justin Bieber fan and even tried to be a part of one of his movies. The American model, whose father is model Máximo Morrone, mother is Argentinian actress Lucila Solá, and stepfather is iconic actor Al Pacino, mentioned that she used to accompany her famous parents to various auditions. The model asserted that she would spend hours, sitting in the waiting room, looking at Justin Bieber on her phone.

Camila even sent out audition tapes, which she recorded herself, to be in his movies. To feature as one of Bieber’s fans in his documentary, the model recorded herself singing 'One Less Lonely Girl'. She mentioned that she dropped off her DVD at the post office, but never heard back. During the interview, the model also opened up about her first acting job at the age of 15. She asserted that she bagged a small role in James Franco’s film Bukowski and as part of her scene, she had to make out with a 13-year-old kid. She called being so nervous that she fainted when James Franco came to direct me.

Camila is now one of the most famous faces of the glamour world and is currently dating the 45-year-old Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio. The two were recently spotted celebrating the beginning of a new decade by enjoying a sunny day out on a beach. According to a report by Daily Mail, the two had their arms wrapped around each other as they happily splash around in the water. While the actor soaked up some sun shirtless, his girlfriend donned a stunning leopard-print bikini. The two even went for a swim together. Camila and Leo have been dating since 2017 and have raised many eyebrows because of their age difference. ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio hit the beach with bikini clad Camila Morrone on New Year’s Eve

