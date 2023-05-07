'Camila will never be our Queen': Royal fans slam Coronation; Express how Princess Diana deserved crown

King Charles III has been officially crowned as King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in the first-ever coronation that the UK has seen since 1953. During his ceremony on Saturday, he took the second oath where he stated that he is a "faithful Protestant." The Archbishop of Canterbury also claimed that the Church of England "will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely." The King then placed his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledged to "perform and keep" his promises. However, the royal fans are slamming the coronation and expressing how Camila can never take the place of Princess Diana.

Royal fans slam the coronation and expressed Camila can never be the queen

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, the fans of the royal family are brutally calling out Queen Camila after the coronation ceremony. They expressed their disappointment over how Camila can never take the place of Princess Diana. A user wrote, ‘With King Charles and Queen Camila’s #Coronation, I think we should all take a step back and remember the real Queen’, while another fan commented, ‘King Charles may have elevated Queen Consort to Queen Camila but the world elevated Princess Diana to Queen of people's hearts #Coronation.’ However, one more user wrote, ‘I understood that in Elizabeth’s last wishes, that were televised, that Camilla’s title should remain as ‘Queen Consort’ and definitely not ‘Queen Camila’, as non-royal blood partners could not become true Kings or Queens…’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak performs reading at Coronation ceremony

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak created history as he became the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister to perform a reading at the Coronation ceremony. He was quoted saying, “The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties.”

