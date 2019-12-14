Camilla Cabello REVEALS if she is spending New Year's Eve with boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello was asked about her New Year's Eve's plans and if she is ringing in 2020 with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Read below to know what Camila had to reveal about her plans.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are the hottest musical couple to come out of 2019 as the two lovebirds have gone all out to take the claim of a young power couple! While Shawn and Camila have been romantically linked for the past few years with fans of both artists hoping for a relationship, it was Señorita that really pushed these two together. Recently, Mendes even confirmed that the two started dating from July 4, 2019. Their off-screen chemistry has been setting us all on fire!

This begs the question - will Shawn and Camila be ringing in 2020 together or apart? While making an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, Cabello revealed that she will be in Toronto for New Year's Eve, thus confirming that the couple will indeed be celebrating the occasion together. "I think I’m just going to hang out with Shawn. I mean, I don’t think, I know!,” the 22-year-old singer confessed. Furthermore, when quizzed if the pair will stay in or go out, the Liar singer sided with the latter option.

We're hoping for a romantic selfie perhaps!!

Recently, during her interview on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, when asked about the one quality she has learned from her boyfriend, Camila gushed, "I definitely absorb like he takes care of himself really, really well. He smells amazing. I think that he has a very kind of pure free energy."

"He’s just like a very pure person and I think he’s constantly kind of lifting those weights off of him because he can’t live like that and I love that about him," Cabello added about the Lost in Japan singer.

