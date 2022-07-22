Camilla Parker Bowles quipped about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby having 'ginger Afro hair'?

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, British writer Tom Bower's new book, is making some shocking allegations against Camilla Parker Bowles. According to Tom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly suspect that the Duchess of Cornwall making a racist comment about their then-unborn son Archie is what "fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family."

Apparently, when Harry and Meghan's relationship just became public, Harry met dad Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at Clarence House. As per Harry's version, the conversation was alternating between serious and joking while touching upon three topics, via Page Six: "First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend's 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would 'look like.' In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’" While Harry allegedly "laughed" at Camilla's quip, "subsequently, Meghan's reaction to that conversation turned Harry's amusement into fury," as per Bower.

Interestingly, in their controversial chat with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had alleged that an unnamed family had made a racist remark about Archie's skin tone. Furthermore, all eyes are currently on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, which is being ghost-written by J.R. Moehringer, an American journalist, which will supposedly explore Harry and Camilla's divide: "Meghan was expected to help the ghost-writer understand the pain inflicted by the royal family on herself and Harry. Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist," Tom wrote in his book, adding about Prince Charles, "Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry's memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain."

According to Tom Bower's book, Harry's reaction was "stony silence" when Queen Elizabeth II announced in February that Camilla will one day be made Queen Consort. This has apparently "foreshadowed the problems to come. Charles had good reason to fear that Harry's dislike of Camilla had been re-energized by Meghan." Bower concluded, "Easily persuaded, Harry edged towards betraying his father, Camilla, the Cambridges and even the Queen ... To earn out the publisher's advance, nothing and no one had been sacrosanct."

