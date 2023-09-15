'Camped on the banks of the Ganga': When Chris Evans opened up about his Indian connection

Did you know that Chris Evans shares a deep connection with India? In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Captain America actor shared that he had visited a Buddhist Retreat in the Himalayas where he stayed for three weeks. During the interview, Evans spoke about how he was spiritually connected to the country. The actor has a massive fan following in India crediting to the craze behind his Marvel superhero portrayal.

Chris Evans had spoken about his visit to India and called it a life-changing experience

When the Captain America actor was asked about his connection with India, he shared, "I spent three weeks in Rishikesh in 2005 or 2006 at a Buddhist retreat.”

Sharing further details, Chris had revealed, “I attend a Buddhism class here in LA and the woman who teaches had trained there. So we all went and stayed in this little village for about three weeks, hiked the Himalayas, camped on the banks of the Ganga… it was great.”

However, Evans mentioned how had been missing the annual trip due to his film commitments and the actor said, “And that really sucks!”

The actor also voiced his deep-seated respect towards the Dalai Lama and mentioned, “I find a lot of beauty in Buddhist philosophy.” He was also vocal about how his three-week stay in Rishikesh was a life-changing experience.

For the unversed, Chris Evans was raised in a Catholic household, but later on was inclined towards Buddhism.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista recently tied the knot

The actor recently married the actress Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony, according to the reports in a section of the media. The wedding was attended by his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. Other actors present at the ceremony included John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The happy couple decided to opt for Cape Cod for their wedding location; they exchanged vows in a private estate, according to PEOPLE. The wedding guests allegedly had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and hand over their phones to security.

Speaking of Evans and Alba, the couple has been reportedly dating since 2021. On Valentine’s Day, earlier this year, they made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable story.

Work-wise, Chris Evans was last seen in the Netflix movie Pain Hustlers, which was a drama film directed by David Yates. On the other hand, Alba Baptista, the Portuguese actress, rose to fame with movies such as Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris and Warrior Nun.

