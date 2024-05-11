The first weekend of May 2024 was witness to one of the most scathing and greatest diss tracks in rap history. The feud began two months ago and escalated into an all-out war in the past week, with Drake suggesting in his latest release that Lamar tried to cover allegations and Kendrick, on the other hand, warned Drake’s whole family by suggesting that he is a pedophile. Following this, fans are speculating if this gives any of the rappers to sue one another for defamation.

Can Drake and Kendrick sue each other?

The two biggest artists in the world of rapping, one who believed in quantity and keeping up with the trends always went on a war with each other. The pop icons publicly took their stands and wrote diss tracks, songs written exclusively to criticize or insult a rival. After a terrifying weekend of diss-track battle, the issues between Kendrick and Drake have alleged accusations of drug use, paedophilia, and spousal abuse, these claims are horrifying but can they be termed as defamatory? The seriousness of the exchanged claims especially the ones that Kendrick made can take a dark turn for Drake which will make him lose his reputation while dealing with a lawsuit.

With all the allegations about such sensitive issues, users of social media platforms are wondering if either rapper could file a defamation lawsuit over a diss track. Which, legal advisors are saying that an actual lawsuit is very unlikely to take place. “The number one thing you have to prove as a defamation plaintiff is that the statements were false,” internet litigation expert and attorney David D.Lin tells The Daily Beast. First Amendment attorney James Chadwick also mentioned to the outlet that the biggest hurdle that either of them would have to clear while bringing a defamation claim is what’s known as actual malice which is a burden imposed on the person filing the case.



Even though the diss tracks are filled with extremely specific details, it will still be difficult to file a lawsuit in theory, legal experts told Billboard that cases like these are not just legal challenges but also create practical issues. To win a case, the plaintiff will have to show facts that the other person’s accusations are false based on evidence because mere statements do not stand in court. So it seems like no matter how ugly this rap battle gets, the rapper icons will not be able to pursue this legally.

Drake and Kendrick’s beef: Here is all we know!

The ongoing issue with Drake and Kendrick goes back to when J. Cole and Drake released First Person Shooter as part of Drake’s album studio For All the Dogs where the former effectively refers to Drake and Lamar as the ‘big three,’ and this didn’t sit well with Lamar and he responded to his comment through Like That, a song included on Metro Boomin and Future’s joint album, We Don’t Trust You and mocked Drake’s unresolved feelings for Rihanna.

As for May, this battle took a darker turn when Lamar accused Drake of having affairs with minors, infidelity, and having a hidden love child, and also implied that he is keeping several sexual offenders at home. In response to this, Drake denied all the allegations and mentioned about Lamar’s involvement in a domestic violence case.

