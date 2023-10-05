‘Can I ask you something?’: When Dwayne Johnson reflected on the time a ‘kid’ in school asked him whether he was a ‘girl or boy’

No one can deny that childhood embarrassing stories stick through the rest of their lives. While it is called the golden moments of life, Dwayne Johnson had an unusual experience as he was moving around often and had to start over making new friends. The wrestler-turned-actor once revealed that people used to think he was a girl when growing up. He pointed out to an incident when he was asked by a classmate if he was a girl on his first day of fifth grade in school.

Dwayne Johnson reveals how people mistook him for a girl in his childhood

The Rock once elaborated on what it was like to have “soft features” growing up as a young boy, especially as he moved around often. Due to his father Rocky Johnson's wrestling career, The Rock constantly shifted while he was growing up and by the time he entered high school, he had attended 13 different schools. In a discussion with Sunday Today with Willie Geist , the Hollywood star shared an embarrassing story about a day when he was getting on the bus on the first day of fifth grade. "I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, 'Can I ask you something? I said, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'Are you a boy or a girl?'" said Dwayne Johnson.

That was not the first time he encountered such a situation as he had a “Forrest Gump-ian childhood growing up." He explained what was the reason for the comments, as he added, “I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

The Rock had another nickname that the world did not know

Throughout his career, Dwayne Johnson had many nicknames given by the audience. While The Rock is one of the most famous nicknames as the world knows him, he had some other nicknames that he liked. To everyone’s surprise, Dewey was the name that was given by his family.

Let us know in the comments, what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did you know Dwayne Johnson tried to bend DC to his will and got himself and Henry Cavill fired