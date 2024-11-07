'Can I Say That?’: Tom Hanks Jokes THIS About Movie Critics Discussing His Film That Thing You Do!

Tom Hanks is one of the greatest actors Hollywood has ever been gifted with. Meanwhile, the artist had even tried his hand with film direction, with That Thing You Do! being his debut. Well, talking about the 1996 project, the Forest Gump actor recently went candid, sharing his views about movie critics.

As he made an appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, he jokingly used a strong word to describe the movie critics. Hanks was talking about a critic who had initially written an awful review of That Thing You Do! However, later, the same critic had another thing to say.

“Let me tell you something about these c**s***ers who write about movies,” Tom Hanks jokingly said, further asking the host, "Can I say that?"

The Bridge of Spies actor then went on to recall how one critic had written, “Tom Hanks has to stop hanging around on with veterans of TV because this is just like it’s shot on TV, and it’s not much of anything.”

Hanks then stated that this same critic had later shared his thoughts about the same cult classic project that a person needs “20 years between now and then” and the movie takes you somewhere else.

Advertisement

The Here actor then even mentioned that poor reviews come with the territory, adding that it is the thing that people always sign up for. During the conversation with the host, Conon O’Brien, the A Hologram For the King actor also stated time can surely change someone’s perspective over a film, defining the feeling as “carnival.”

Tom Hanks has impressed the audience with his directorial talent, not only through That Thing You Do! but also with the 2011 film Larry Crowne.

In the 1996 entry, Hanks even acted as Mr. White, alongside Liv Tyler, Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn, as well as Rita Wilson.

Some other great names that are associated with the project are Charlize Theron, Chris Isaak, and the great Bryan Cranston.

The story revolves around Scott’s character, an aspiring jazz drummer, Guy Patterson. The character is shown to work in his family’s store. Soon he and his friends rehearse a song for a talent show. The song in the movie happens to be a slow-tempo ballad, That Thing You Do!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks Opens Up About Reuniting With Forrest Gump Costar Robin Wright For New Film Here: 'It Was A Luxury'