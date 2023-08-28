'Can keep a piece of mum with me': Millie Bobby Brown discusses connection behind her estimated USD 150k engagement ring

In April, Millie Bobby Brown, 19, surprised everyone with the news of her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, who is 21 years old and the son of famous rockstar Jon Bon Jovi. Now she recently revealed more about the proposal and what makes her engagement ring so meaningful. Here’s what Millie said about the ring.

Jake proposed to Millie with a very special ring

Jake wanted to find the perfect ring for Millie, so he turned to her mother, Kelly Brown, for assistance. Kelly decided to give Jake one of her own rings that she knew Millie loved. The actress said, "I've always loved that ring, it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal," She added, "I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."

Millie and Jake's love story began when they connected on Instagram in 2021. According to the actress, she instantly felt a strong connection with Jake and knew he was ‘the one.’ The Enola Holmes star revealed to the Sunday Times that she shared her feelings with her mom. She said, "As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

About Millie and Jack’s relationship

Millie's parents have been incredibly supportive of her relationship with Jake, serving as role models for her. Millie praised her parents, Kelly and Robert Brown, for staying together since they were young. She also expressed her gratitude for Jake's family, saying they've welcomed her with open arms and that she feels fortunate to be part of their world.

Millie and Jake started as friends before their romance blossomed. They went public with their relationship in June 2021 when Millie shared a photo of Jake kissing her cheek on the London Eye, officially making them "Instagram official." Earlier Brown has also referred to Jake as her "partner for life" on social media. While the couple hasn't set a wedding date yet, Millie has received offers from fashion designers eager to create her wedding dress.

