Can The Royal Family Trust Prince Harry? Angela Levin Claims Rifts and Issues

Angela Levin thinks that Prince Harry cannot be trusted by the Royal family and be a “part time” Royal, as he might leak more private information to the public. She shared her opinions during a TalkTV interview.

What did Angela Levin say on the matter?

Angela Levin, who is a famous Royal biographer, appeared on TalkTV and said that Harry cannot be trusted by the Royal family too much because he “may be able to gather information that will make another documentary."

She also said that the Palace’s decision to keep Harry away from the inner workings of the Royals was correct because he was being “part time” Royal and he also lives very far away in the USA. Her main concern is that Harry might get inside info that might fuel another documentary. Her base for the concern is the fact that Harry already wrote a book and made a Netflix documentary about his time with the Royal family. He also gave an interview to Oprah with Meghan about the same.

What brought on the topic of Harry’s return?

Harry and Meghan have had a tumultuous relationship with the Royal family for a long time. But King Charles’ cancer diagnosis is the reason why he wants to come back and spend more time with his father. But as it turns out, the Royal Palace is not very keen on the idea, which Levin thinks is normal after he leaked private conversations between the family at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Advertisement

In her interview, Angela Levin also talked about the fact that Prince William also probably does not want Prince Harry back in the fold. Because even though they had a good relationship before, the “really nasty” things Harry wrote in his biography Spare about William’s wife Kate were probably still fresh in his mind. With Kate also recovering from her abdominal surgery, and with his father’s diagnosis, William is in a hard place where he probably cannot forgive his brother due to his past behavior, according to Levin.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Went To See Father King Charles As Soon As He Could After Cancer Diagnosis, Says He's 'Grateful'