Can you guess which One Direction music video it is by a simple screenshot? Take our fun quiz to find out

While we continue to yearn for One Direction's eventual reunion, we want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the beloved boyband's quirky MVs.

It was in 2010, on The X Factor, when One Direction was first formed comprising of young, talented teenagers - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. While 1D didn't win the music competition, they instead went on to win the hearts of millions with five chart-topping albums and sold-out world tours. Ultimately, in 2015, while Zayn quit the band, the other four members went on an indefinite hiatus to focus on their solo careers, respectively.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to One Direction's quirky music videos. Take our fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking on One Direction, the boyband celebrated its 10-year anniversary last year on July 23 as the members (sans Zayn) took to social media to thank Directioners for their continued love and support.

Harry, in particular, penned an emotional note on Instagram and Twitter dedicated to his bandmates and the always loyal 1D fandom. "I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H," Styles wrote.

Do let Pinkvilla know how much you scored in our new One Direction quiz and also take to the comments section to reveal which is your favourite One Direction music video of all time.

