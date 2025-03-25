Canadian Woman Arrested Again for Scamming Taylor Swift Fans Out of USD 140,000 in Fake Ticket Scheme; READ

A Canadian woman accused of scamming Taylor Swift fans with fake tickets to her Eras Tour in Toronto has been arrested again on new charges.

Denise Cynthia Tisor was taken into custody on March 20 after an investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS). Authorities say she defrauded fans out of CAD 140,000 by selling non-existent concert tickets online as per Daily Mail.

Tisor, who was first arrested in November 2023, now faces additional charges of fraud over USD 5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over USD 5,000, and money laundering. Her boyfriend, David Lloyd Blake has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over USD 5,000 and money laundering.

On March 20, police executed a search warrant at a home in Burlington, Ontario, about 35 miles west of Toronto. Investigators seized four laptops, a tablet, four cell phones, and printed documents. Both Tisor and Blake were arrested and later released pending court appearances.

According to police, Tisor advertised Taylor Swift concert tickets on Facebook Marketplace using the alias Denise Blackhawk. Fans who wanted to buy tickets sent electronic payments in full, believing they had secured seats for Swift's Toronto concerts in November.

After payment, Tisor allegedly told buyers they could not claim their tickets until days before the event. However, as the concert dates approached, fans realized the tickets did not exist.

When victims asked for refunds, Tisor claimed the money had been sent to a third party named Mark Harlow, who had disappeared. Authorities received 75 complaints and confirmed 55 incidents of fraud linked to Tisor.

Tisor was first arrested on November 25, 2023, and charged with fraud over USD 5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over USD 5,000, and 32 counts each of fraud under USD 5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under USD 5,000. At that time, police had identified 28 victims who had lost a total of USD 70,000.

In January 2024, Tisor faced more charges, including eight counts of fraud under USD 5,000 and eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime under USD 5,000.

Police also arrested Blake and charged him with 19 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over USD 5,000. On March 13, Tisor appeared in court virtually for another fraud charge related to a different case.

One of the victims, Burlington resident Lianne Batista, said she paid nearly CAD 2,000 for tickets to Swift’s November 23 concert for her and her daughter Teagan. She later learned she had been scammed.