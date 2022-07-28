Candace Cameron Bure says it's 'all good' as she talks to JoJo Siwa after 'rudest celebrity' backlash

Following JoJo Siwa's comments on Candace Cameron Bure being the "rudest celebrity" the young celeb has ever met, the Full House alum is finally addressing the publicized issue. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share in a video that she had gotten in contact with Siwa and now everything was "all good."

In her video which she titled "Candace's Car Chronicles," the actress revealed that she was indeed "shocked" after she encountered Jojo's TikTok post. She noted that immediately after seeing the post, she contacted Jojo with the help of a mutual friend, and then her manager before she took to her DMs and launched at the Dance Moms star. Bure elaborated, "So, I was finally able to talk to Jojo this morning. I called her, and we had a great conversation," per ET.

The older actress disclosed Siwa's response to the call, "And she was like, 'Hey, how you doing?' And I said, well, I've been better. What happened?" Bure then explained how she thought their first meeting was at the Kelly Clarkson Show which went incredibly for both the guests but Siwa had an entirely another story in mind. Siwa revealed that the comment comes from an experience she had with the star nearly a decade ago. Bure noted, "She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.'" She continued, "’and we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, Can I have a picture with you and you said to me not right now. And then proceeded to do what you were doing, and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Bure said in the clip that she had apologized to Siwa, to which she replied, "Yeah, no, no, no. You weren't even mean! And I get it now as an adult." Bure buried the beef as she remarked that the duo "had all the feels and it was all good." She added, "There's no drama. That's the tea."

ALSO READ Jojo Siwa CLARIFIES why she missed the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: I wasn't invited