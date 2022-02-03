Candace Cameron Bure talks about friendship with Bob Saget; Says he was 'emotionally available all the time'

Hollywood went into a shock with the sudden passing of actor Bob Saget on January 9. The actor-comedian who became famous as one of the most loved screen dads with Full House passed away recently and ever since his Full House family has been mourning his death. In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for Today, Candace Cameron Bure who played Saget's onscreen daughter DJ on the show opened up about her bond with the late actor.

Candace remembered Bob as a "remarkable" man and maintained that he was the first person in her life as a man whom she saw cry and have those emotions at the forefront of his conversations. The actress further reflected on her friendship with him over the years and added, "He was so emotionally available all the time. If you were hurting, he would hurt with you. You would see the tears well up in his eyes."

Following his sudden demise, Candace took to social media several times to express her grief as she shared throwback photos with the actor and also recalled emotional moments. Recently, the actress shared an Instagram post with a photo of her receiving a hug from Saget during her 1996 wedding. Along with the sweet photo, Candace captioned it as, "Hug like Bob I love you my sweet sweet Bobby daddy."

Not only Candace, Full House's other cast members including Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin have also paid tributes to the late actor and have been grieving his death by sharing some precious memories they share with him.

