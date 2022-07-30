Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure CALLS OUT Jojo Siwa for 'rudest celebrity' comment: Grow up

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure is ready to slam Jojo Siwa in support of her mum. In the midst of the recent back and forth between Candace and Jojo after the Dance Moms alum blasted off the Full House actress and called her the "rudest celebrity" for declining to take a photo with her eight years ago.

In her since-deleted Instagram story, per ET, Natasha told Jojo to grow up as she wrote, "Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience," she continued, "This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this." While Natasha did not invalidate Jojo's experience with Candace, she maintained that her mother was "the most kind, soft-spoken, apologetic, class act" out there. She also added that refusing to take a photo in no way warranted the 19-year-old to label Bure as "rude."

Natasha lastly wrote, "For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a 'rough experience,'" as she elaborated, "There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience."

For those unversed, the situation took flight when on Sunday Jojo Siwa posted a TikTok in which she called Bure the "rudest celebrity" and captioned her post, "Pool day = exposed hahahha." Though on Tuesday, Candace revealed that the two had gotten on a call and sorted out their differences.

