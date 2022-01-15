Candace Cameron pens a heartfelt tribute to Bob Saget on his funeral service, calls him 'sweet bobby daddy'

Candace Cameron Bure paid another touching tribute to her late co-star and friend, Bob Saget, on Instagram five days after his untimely death. On Friday, the 45-year-old actress shared a series of photos of the TV father-daughter duo over the course of their 35-year friendship.

"Hug like Bob I love you my sweet sweet Bobby daddy," the Full House star captioned a photo of herself receiving a big hug from her on-screen father during her 1996 wedding. Cameron Bure also shared several images of Saget on her Instagram Story, including one of him looking behind the camera, in addition to the black-and-white post. There's also a photo of Saget cuddling up next to Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure, a former NHL player. The late comedian, who died suddenly last Sunday while on a stand-up tour in Florida, was also seen toasting at a meal and smiling with the Full House cast.

Saget and Cameron Bure met on the set of Full House in 1987, when they were cast as the father-daughter duo Danny and DJ Tanner on the ABC sitcom. The two actors reprised their roles in the Netflix series reboot Fuller House, which aired from 2016 to 2020. Following the news of Saget's death, Cameron Bure joined her former Full House castmates in a joint message that included John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger, as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

As per Daily Mail, Saget's funeral was held on January 14, 2022, and he was buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills.

