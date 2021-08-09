Candidate Crush: 5 facts about Jacob Elordi that will make you fall for The Kissing Booth star even more

Ever since Jacob Elordi played Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth franchise, the actor has managed to sweep everyone off their feet with his charming persona and his even more amazing act. While Elordi managed to make us swoon with the first film, as the franchise has progressed further, he has made sure to give us many more reasons to fall in love with his character of Noah.

While many know Elordi for his work in The Kissing Booth, the Australian actor has done much more than that. The 24-year-old also managed to impress everyone with his role on Zendaya's famed series Euphoria. While fans are often impressed with Elordi's amazing screen presence, they are not aware of where he gets his inspiration from and more interesting things about him. As The Kissing Booth 3 approaches its streaming release, we take you through some interesting facts about Elordi that will make you appreciate him even more.

When Jacob Elordi named his fashion inspirations

If you love Elordi's dapper fashion sense, here's whom you can credit it to. The actor during an interaction with GQ Australia in 2019 revealed the artists whom he looks up to when it comes to fashion. Among them were some big names including Harry Styles and ASAP Rocky.

Jacob Elordi's favourite films

Fans were pleasantly surprised to find out High School Musical among the list of films that he grew up watching. The actor also named 10 Things I Hate About You as his favourite rom-com and mentioned that the film's paintball scenes is one of his favourites in an interview with IMDB.

Elordi's acting inspiration is Heath Ledger

The Kissing Booth star in several of his interviews has mentioned Heath Ledger to be his acting inspiration. After accepting GQ's 2019 TV actor of the year award which was presented to him by Ledger's father, Kim Ledger, Elordi stated that he still carries a poster of the late actor "everywhere" and considers him to be "a guiding beacon when it gets a little bit too hard or a little bit too difficult."

Jacob's early career

Before making a splash as heartthrob Noah Flynn, Elordi started out with small roles. One of his earliest acting credit is also known to be as an extra on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The actor confirmed the same in a GQ video.

Elordi learnt THIS while working on The Kissing Booth

While Jacob's Noah Flynn may have seemed like a natural with his bike, it seems the actor didn't know how to ride it before starring in the film. Elordi told Just Jared, "I learned how to ride a motorbike and have been obsessed since."

We bet after reading these interesting facts about Jacob, you're a tad jealous that he's already taken considering he is currently in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber. Nonetheless, the actor will continue to make you swoon as Noah Flynn in the third installment releasing soon on Netflix.

