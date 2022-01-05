Candidate Crush: 5 INTERESTING facts you probably didn't know about Harry Potter star Rupert Grint

With a multitude of great actors and actresses, the Harry Potter film franchise released a multitude of talent on the globe. Still, the franchise's finest surprise was undoubtedly the extraordinarily brilliant young performers. Almost every child in the franchise's major cast was new to acting when they first debuted, and each one has gone on to prove they weren't cast from obscurity just to drift into oblivion after the franchise ended. Rupert Grint, one such kid actor, has demonstrated his worth several times after the series' conclusion. If you're a fan of the actor (and Ron Weasley), you undoubtedly know a few things about him, but there's a high chance you don't know much about Rupert Grint. Take a look at the list below for the most intriguing facts about the young actor.

He Earned A Guinness World Record In 2020

If you search the internet for Rupert Grint's social media presence, you will discover virtually little. This is due to his lack of exposure to numerous social media sites throughout the years, but that changed in 2020. When he joined Instagram in November 2020, he quickly accumulated a million followers. Grint's admirers were certainly eager to see what he had to offer the world, which resulted in his setting a Guinness World Record. He became the first person to reach one million followers faster than anybody else. It only took him four hours and one minute to get that score.

He Wasn't Allowed Within Five Meters Of Alan Rickman's Car

While Ron Weasley was a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he and Professor Severus Snape did not get along. The performers' on-screen chemistry, or lack thereof, may lead people to believe there was no love lost between them. It's easy to come to that conclusion since Alan Rickman and Rupert Grint are such terrific performers, and they got along great off-screen as well. Having said that, an incident occurred during the making of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire that caused a rift between the two performers. It intentionally put a wedge between Grint and Rickman's car. During filming, Grint and fellow actor Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) were in one of Rickman's older cars. A milkshake was spilled, and Rickman was displeased. During the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Rickman got a brand new BMW, which he forbade Grint and Lewis from entering. In fact, they weren't allowed to get within five meters (about 16.5 feet) of the car.

He Wanted To Be An Ice Cream Man When He Grew Up

Rupert Grint's goal was to be an ice cream guy rather than an actor. He acquired his own ice cream truck and even brought it to the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on the final day of production.

He Sent In An Audition Tape Of Himself Rapping And Won The Part Of Ron Weasley

When casting for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone began, youngsters from all over the United Kingdom gathered to audition for parts in the film. Because the production was looking for unknowns for the lead roles, much of the casting was done through open auditions. One such character was Ron Weasley, and when the casting call got out, Rupert Grint responded. Grint adored the novel and the character, and he believed he was a lock "since [he has] ginger hair." He hadn't done any professional acting yet, although he had appeared in a few school plays. For some reason, he decided to rap in his video. He wrote a rap detailing why he was the ideal choice to play Ronald Weasley, and it not only worked, but he showed he was correct!

He Channeled Ron Perfectly And Didn't Do His Homework

When Alfonso Cuarón entered the franchise to helm Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, he wanted to make sure his young stars understood their roles, so he assigned Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint an essay about their characters. The young performers were able to translate their personas into how they fulfilled their duties. Radcliffe submitted a single page about his role, while Watson submitted a 16-page paper about Hermione Granger, as you'd expect from Harry and Hermione. Grint channelled Ron by ignoring the task entirely.

