Candidate Crush: 5 lesser known facts about Daniel Craig that every James Bond fan should know

The much-anticipated new James Bond film is expected to thrill audiences all around the globe with its action-packed plot, and chances are Daniel Craig will have you on the edge of your seat once again. No Time To Die, the world's first glimpse at the new James Bond film, features a dazzling debut of an old buddy of Agent 007, an Aston Martin DB5! Since joining the James Bond series in 2005, actor Daniel Craig has fully claimed and iconically played the role of James Bond. Now that Craig has confirmed his departure and 'No Time To Die' is his last Bond picture, fans all around the globe have been left devastated. To offer James Bond's admirers even more reasons to appreciate and love him, we've compiled a list of some of his most interesting facts.

1. Longest Bond film

"No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's long-awaited film swan song as 007, will allegedly be the longest Bond film ever made. According to IndieWire, Craig's fifth and last outing as Bond lasts 163 minutes.

2. He is the first Bond to be born after the series began.

One of the most interesting aspects of Craig's Bond performance (and one of the most significant factors in the series' age) is that he is the first Bond actor to be born after the series started. Dr. No, the first Bond film, was released in 1962. George Lazenby was born in 1939, Roger Moore in 1927, Timothy Dalton in 1946, Pierce Brosnan in 1953, and Craig in 1968.

3. He is the first Bond under 6 feet in height

Craig's height was another contentious element of his casting. Craig isn't small, he stands at a fairly normal 5-foot-10-inch height. It's simply that every other Bond had such a lofty stature. Sean Connery, who stands at an estimated 6-foot-2, set the bar high (pun intended).

4. He is the longest running Bond

Another Bond-related record that Craig holds is that he is the longest-running actor to portray the character.

5. He was reluctant to play Bond.

While portraying James Bond may seem like the pinnacle of a career for many, it wasn't for Daniel Craig. In fact, he was openly opposed to the concept. Producer Barbara Broccoli was eager to get Craig in the part, telling Vanity Fair, "There was a period of trying to woo him."

ALSO READ:No Time To Die, Spectre, Skyfall: Which James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig is your favourite of all time?